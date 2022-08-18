Russia is pulling echelon with missiles from Ulan-Ude to border with Ukraine, - Strategic Committee of Armed Forces of Ukraine

At the beginning of August, an echelon of 28 wagons with ammunition left Ulan-Ude. He is transporting missiles for the S-300 air defense system to the borders of Ukraine. It is expected that the echelon will arrive at the border on the 20th.

This was reported by the Strategic Committee of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that at the beginning of August, an echelon with ammunition left Ulan-Ude: it consists of 28 wagons and carries 32 missiles for S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems. The Strategic Committee expects that it will arrive at the borders of Ukraine on the 20th of the month.

It is also reported that by mid-August, more than 120 containers with missiles up to S-300 were seized from the complex ammunition storage arsenal in Kotovo.

In addition, Strathcom reports that 440 transport-launch containers (TPC) for the S-300 air defense system were stored in the Dzhankoy region of Crimea. So far, it is difficult to say whether they were completely destroyed after the recent explosions. There are more than 60 S-300 anti-aircraft missiles at the Zyabrivka airfield in Belarus.

See more: Russians launched 22 strikes on Donetsk region in 24 hours. Avdiivka was most affected, - National Police. PHOTOS

"The threat of massive shelling of the territory of Ukraine, at least, with S-300 missiles is obvious. Taking into account the arrival of several echelons by the 20th, it is also obvious that they are concentrating until August 24," added the Strategic Committee.