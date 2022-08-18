Racists fired at outskirts of Zaporizhzhia, woman died, 3 people were injured, - Secretary of City Council Kurtev

Russian occupation troops struck the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia and targeted one of the city’s infrastructure facilities. A woman died as a result of the shelling.

City Council Secretary Anatoliy Kurtev reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"Today, around three o'clock in the morning, during an air alert, the enemy again attacked the outskirts of one of the districts of the city. According to the preliminary information of the regional military administration, the occupiers used a rocket system of salvo fire. It is also reported that the shelling was carried out from the Vasylivka district. Four fired missiles hit one of Zaporizhzhia's infrastructure facilities. There is minor damage," he said.

During the shelling, three people were injured, and another woman was killed.

See more: Woman was killed by Russian shells in Orichiv, 6 people were injured, - Prosecutor General’s Office. PHOTOS