Slovakia will supply weapons to Ukraine, despite resistance of Russian Federation, - Minister of Defense Nagy

Jaroslav Nagy, Slovakia’s defense minister, wants to transfer a fleet of MiG-29s to Ukraine in the fall for 300 million euros, despite Russia’s efforts to influence public opinion in the country.

As Censor.NET informs, this was stated by the Minister of Defense of Slovakia, Jaroslav Nagy, EuroNews reports.

"Russian propaganda is doing everything possible to change the mood of the population to stop or block the further transfer of military equipment to Ukraine, but the government has certainly decided to continue this because we need to help Ukrainians," he said.

According to research by the GLOBSEC think tank, only half of Slovaks support the initiative for Bratislava to sell its fleet of fighter jets to Ukraine. At the same time, 62% of respondents perceive Russia as a threat, and 37% still consider Moscow to be one of Slovakia's most important strategic partners.