25th vessel went through "grain corridor": carrying corn to Egypt

The 25th vessel - the I MARIA bulk carrier with 33,000 tons of corn - left Ukraine through the "Grain Corridor". He is on his way to Egypt.

This was reported by the Administration of Sea Ports of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"Currently, we have more than 600,000 tons of agricultural products transshipped and sent through the "grain corridor". Yesterday, the largest caravan of five ships was accepted for processing. The number of applications for the arrival of ships to the ports of Greater Odessa is increasing, as well as the dynamics of the receipt of such applications" - said AMPU head Oleksiy Vostrikov.

Since the signing of the Istanbul Initiative between Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations, 25 vessels with Ukrainian food have left the ports of Odesa, Pivdenny and Chornomorsk in the direction of the Bosphorus regarding safe shipping.

