After victory of Ukraine, Russia will not disappear, therefore Armed Forces will remainfoundation of our country’s security, - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the National Academy of Ground Forces named after Hetman Petro Sagaydachny in Lviv region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the President's Office.

The head of state spoke with the staff of the academy.

"You know who our enemy is, what he is capable of. You know that we are doing absolutely everything to win this war. You know that even after our victory, this neighbor of Ukraine will not disappear," Zelensky said.

According to the president, the Armed Forces and all those who can effectively defend our state on the battlefield are and will remain the foundation of the security of the Ukrainian people.

He noted that the lives of soldiers and the outcome of hostilities largely depend on the quality of training of officers and the level of teachers. He emphasized that during the years of independence, more than 10,000 high-class specialists for the Armed Forces were trained at the National Academy of Ground Forces, and during the war, more than 1,500 graduates and teachers of the institution were awarded state awards. 32 officers were awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine, nine of them posthumously.

"Ukraine will always remember its soldiers, its heroes, who gave their lives for the freedom of our people," Zelensky added.

Zelenskyy expressed special thanks to the teachers who, from the first days of the full-scale invasion of Russia, were part of the consolidated rifle battalions formed on the basis of the academy and bravely defended the approaches to Kyiv.

At the end of the meeting with the staff of the institution, the President presented teachers and cadets with state awards.