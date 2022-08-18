If Erdogan gets closer to Putin, Washington may recommend pulling American companies out of Turkey, - Politico

The administration of the US president may recommend that American companies reconsider their business relations with Turkey, which is not going to introduce sanctions against the Russian Federation, if these two countries go for a "formal economic partnership". Perhaps these will be recommendations for the withdrawal of businesses from Turkey.

Politico writes about this with reference to a source in the White House, Censor.NET informs with reference to Liga.net.

"Whose side are you really on? That's the question that's sure to be on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's mind when he meets with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in Kyiv on Thursday. Of all the members of the NATO alliance, Erdogan is perhaps the most slippery of all look at your preferences", - this is how the article begins.

As the interlocutor of the publication expressed, US President Joe Biden thinks that Turkey "should be a global center of attraction for business and capital", but its close relations with the occupying country Russia "will create real risks for the integration of Turkey with the rest of the world".

If Ankara and Moscow go for even closer rapprochement, the US could allegedly ban Turkey from making calculations in dollars, the source said.

On August 5, the President of Turkey and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin met in Sochi. There, as Erdoğan later said, the parties decided to increase trade turnover to $100 billion a year and settle in national currencies. Moscow said that Ankara is allegedly ready to pay for gas partly in rubles.

In August 2022, Bloomberg wrote how Turkey was "showing off" its trade boom with Russia, ignoring calls for sanctions.

A month earlier, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kuleba, said that Turkey "is playing a difficult game of balancing" and Ukraine has questions about the country's policy.

On August 8, Erdogan accused someone of being irresponsible and wanting to continue the war.

Washington had already imposed sanctions on Turkey when it purchased the S-400 air defense system from Russia; for such a step, the Americans removed the Turks from the F-35 production program.