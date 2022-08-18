"Any territorial compromise with Kremlin is war postponed for future," - Danilov

Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security Council, stated that there can be no territorial compromises with Russia.

He announced this on Twitter, Censor.NET informs.

"Regarding the question, to what extent is the restoration of borders the goal of Ukraine? Only complete de-occupation up to the borders of 1991. Any territorial compromise with the Kremlin is a war postponed for the future. It is today that we have a chance to break the spine of the Russian "colossus on clay feet" - he emphasized.

