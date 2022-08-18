As result of Russian missile attacks on Kharkiv and Krasnohrad, 19 people died, - prosecutor’s office

As of 4:30 p.m. on August 18, 19 people were killed and 45 injured as a result of rocket attacks by Russian occupation forces on Kharkiv and Krasnohrad on Wednesday and Thursday.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, this was reported by the spokesman of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Dmytro Chubenko.

According to him, 13 people were killed and 20 injured as a result of the attack on the Saltivka district of Kharkiv on Wednesday evening. A rocket attack on the Slobidsk district of Kharkiv resulted in the death of four civilians and wounding of another 22 people. In Krasnohrad, as a result of a Russian rocket hitting a private house on Thursday morning, two people were killed and three were injured.

