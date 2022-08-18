On August 19, Russian Federation is preparing provocation at ZNPP, - Defense Intelligence

After the large-scale shelling of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, the occupiers can "raise the stakes" and stage a real terrorist attack on Europe’s largest nuclear facility

This was reported by the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Censor.NET informs.

"The occupiers announced an unexpected "day off" at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. On August 19, only operative personnel will be at the ZNPP. The entrance to all other employees will be closed. It is also known that the representatives of Rosatom, who have been constantly staying at the plant lately, urgently left the territory of the facility ", the message says.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced the alleged preparation of a "terrorist attack" by the Armed Forces. It is reported that during the visit of UN Secretary General António Guterres to Ukraine, a high-profile provocation is being prepared to accuse the Russian Federation of a man-made disaster. As expected, the Russians accuse the Ukrainian authorities of preparing a terrorist attack.

"From the available information, it becomes clear that the occupiers, after the large-scale shelling of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, can "raise the stakes" and stage a real terrorist attack on the largest nuclear facility in Europe. In addition, time this crime to coincide with the stay of the UN Secretary General in Ukraine, - added to the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense.

