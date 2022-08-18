Terror attack in Olenivka: Guterres informed Zelensky about preparation of UN mission

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres informed about the work on sending the mission of the United Nations Organization to establish the facts of the terrorist attack committed by Russia in Olenivka.

This was discussed during his meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Lviv, Censor.NET reports with reference to the press service of the head of state.

"Antonio Guterres reported on work on sending a UN fact-finding mission to Olenivka, where Russia committed a cynical terrorist attack against Ukrainian prisoners of war," the message reads.

In his turn, Zelensky proposed to include in the mandate of the mission the issue of compliance by the Russian side with the agreements reached in the context of the withdrawal of Ukrainian defenders from Azovstal, as well as to provide for the security and rights of all our prisoners of war.

In addition, the meeting discussed the illegal and forced deportation of Ukrainian citizens to the Russian Federation and the protection of Ukrainians illegally detained in Russia.

"I am asking you personally to help the UN representatives obtain permanent unhindered access to the deported Ukrainians," the head of state said.

In this context, the President emphasized the importance of assistance from the UN in the release from captivity of Ukrainian servicemen and medics held by Russia.

He also emphasized the need to observe the norms of the Geneva Conventions regarding prisoners of war, especially in the context of Russia's detention of people in so-called filtration camps.