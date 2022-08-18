Zelensky and Erdoğan discussed grain initiative, situation at ZNPP and defense cooperation

President Volodymyr Zelensky told the details of the meeting with the Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The head of state announced this in Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"The visit of the President of Turkey to Ukraine is a strong message of support from such a powerful country. During the meeting in Lviv, they discussed with Recep Tayyip Erdogan the possibility of improving the grain initiative, the situation around the Zaporizhzhia NPP and nuclear blackmail by the occupiers, large-scale theft of grain by Russia in the temporarily occupied territory Ukraine.The issues of defense cooperation were also touched upon.

I am sure that the further expansion of cooperation between Ukraine and Turkey will strengthen both sides," the message reads.

