Enemy reinforced his groups with reserves in Kharkiv and South Bug directions, - General Staff

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on 08182022.

"Glory to Ukraine! It has been 176 days of heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion. The enemy continues to focus its efforts on establishing full control over the territories of Luhansk and Donetsk regions, holding the captured regions of Kherson and part of Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia and Mykolaiv regions, restoring the combat capability of units that have suffered losses , as well as preventing a possible counteroffensive by the Defense Forces.

The situation remained unchanged in the Volyn, Polissia, and Siversk directions. The enemy fired from barrel artillery in the areas of Studenok, Pavlivka and Velyka Pysarivka settlements of the Sumy region.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is trying to hold the occupied positions, carry out measures to restore the combat capability of the units that have suffered losses, replenish the supplies of logistical support of the troops. Replenished the group with a battalion tactical group and deployed additional electronic warfare systems. Employed tanks, barrel artillery and multiple rocket fire systems for shelling the areas of the settlements of Udy, Kalynove, Slatyne, Derhachi, Pytomnyk, Bazaliivka, Ruska Lozova, Ruski Tyshki, Cherkaski Tyshky, Petrivka, Kutuzivka, Stary Saltiv, Ivanivka, Husarivka, Pechenihy, Lebiazhy, Korobochkine, Stara Hnylytsia, Slobozhanske, Chepil and Velyki Prohody. The occupiers also carried out airstrikes near Verkhny Saltiv, Stary Saltiv and Baranivka.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy fired from barrel and jet artillery near Hrushuvaha, Velika Komyshuvakha, Krasnopillia, Dibrivne, Virnopillia, Brazhivka, Chervone, Adamivka, Mazanivka, Nortsivka, Dolyna, and Bohorodychne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, shelling was recorded near Siversk, Serebrianka, Rozdolivka, Hryhorivka, Spirne, Verkhnyokamyansky, Zvanivka, Ivano-Daryivka, Fedorivka, Berestove, Vesele, and Kryva Luka. In addition, the enemy carried out an air strike near Spirne. The occupiers made an unsuccessful attempt to attack in the Mykolaivka-Vyimka direction. They suffered losses and retreated.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy shelled the areas of Bakhmut, Soledar, Zaitseve, Yakovlivka, Kodema, Bilohorivka, Vershyna and Zalizne settlements with tanks and artillery of various types. Used aviation for strikes on the districts of Soledar, Bakhmut, Yakovlivka, Zaytseve, Pokrovske, Vesela Dolyna and Bilohorivka. With offensive and assault actions, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops and advance from the districts of Volodymyrivka, Pokrovsky, Klynove, Semihiria and Holmivskyi in the direction of the city of Bakhmut. Had no success, left.

In the Avdiivka direction, the areas of the settlements of Avdiivka, Mariinka, Krasnohorivka, Pisky, Opytne, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Kamianka, Vesele, Novobakhmutivka, Netaylove, New York and Yuryivka were hit by fire from tanks, barrel and rocket artillery. The Russian occupiers used aviation to strike directly at the settlement of Krasnohorivka. The enemy made unsuccessful attempts to improve the tactical position in the directions of Verkhnytoretske - Kamianka, Novoselivka Druha - Avdiivka, Pisky - Pervomaiske and Lozove - Pervomaiske.

In the Novopavlivka direction, shelling was recorded near Pavlivka, Volodymyrivka, Velyka Novosilka, Vuhledar, Vremivka, Novomykhailivka, Prechystivka, and Zolota Nyva. The occupiers also carried out an airstrike near Vuhledar. With offensive actions, the enemy tried to improve the tactical position in the Taramchuk-Vodyane direction. He was strongly repulsed and retreated.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, shelling from all available means of fire along the contact line did not stop. The enemy used aviation near Shcherbaky, Zaliznychne and Novoandriivka.

In the South Bug direction, enemy units continue to focus their efforts on holding the occupied positions and preventing the Defense Forces from creating favorable conditions for counteroffensive actions. The occupiers strengthened the group with forces up to two battalion tactical groups due to the reserve and the transfer of individual units from other directions. The enemy launched airstrikes near Bilohirka, Bila Krynytsia and Lozove. The Air Force pays a lot of attention to aerial reconnaissance.

Two enemy sea-based cruise missile carriers are ready to use high-precision weapons.

Ukrainian defenders are inflicting losses on the Russian occupiers in all directions where active hostilities are ongoing. We believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine! Together we will win!" - said the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.