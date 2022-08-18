ENG
Zelensky and Gutterish agreed on parameters of IAEA mission to Zaporizhzhia NPP

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, said that he agreed with the Secretary General of the United Nations (UN) Antonio Guterres on the parameters of a possible IAEA mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

As Censor.NET informs, with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, Zelensky said this at a briefing following the meeting with the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Thursday in Lviv.

"Nuclear safety is an absolute priority for everyone in the world... We agreed with the UN Secretary General on the parameters of a possible IAEA mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant - legally and through territories free from occupiers," the Ukrainian president noted.

