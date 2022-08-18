Called on Guterres to use all UN mechanisms for returning Ukrainian prisoners of war - Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres to use all UN mechanisms for the return of Ukrainian prisoners of war to their homeland.

According to Censor.NЕТ, with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, Zelensky said this at a briefing after a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

"A lot of attention (during the meeting) was given to a very painful issue - the issue of protection and release of Ukrainian prisoners held by Russia.

I called on the UN Secretary General to use all possible measures and use all mechanisms of the organization to return all our people home," the Ukrainian President stressed.

Also, according to the President, there was an agreement to send a mission to establish the facts of the deaths of Ukrainian prisoners of war to Olenivka as soon as possible.

