43 ships have already passed through "grain corridor" - Turkish Ministry of Defense

Since August 1, 43 ships have passed through the "grain corridors": 25 of them left Ukrainian ports, 18 - entered. A total of 622 thousand tons of grain have been exported.

This was reported by the Ministry of National Defense of Turkey, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"Since August 1, 43 ships have departed, 25 of which have left Ukrainian ports. For shipment of grain 18 vessels entered Ukrainian ports.

At present more than 622 thousand tons of grain have been shipped from Ukrainian ports", - the report says.

The Ministry reminds that the first ship Razoni with 27 thousand tons of corn, flying the flag of Sierra Leone, left Odessa port on August 1.

See more: At meeting with Guterres, Zelensky discussed grain exports and "nuclear blackmail of Russia at Zaporizhzhia NPP". PHOTO

The Defense Ministry of Turkey noted that each vessel traveling from or to Ukrainian ports was subjected to a comprehensive inspection by representatives of the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul.