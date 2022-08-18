Kuleba about negotiations with Erdogan and Guterres: no one was tempted to make concessions in favor of Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres during a meeting in Lviv on Thursday, August 18, coordinated their actions on key issues, with no one inducing Ukraine to make concessions in favor of Russia.

This was stated by the head of Foreign Ministry Dmytro Kuleba, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"I suspect that until this war is over, the coordination and decisions of this trio will determine the resolution of many problems diplomatically. There is a mutual understanding between them, that's the main thing."

The Presidents and the Secretary General have coordinated not just positions, but their actions on key issues: the grain corridor, the ZNPP, the release of our prisoners. It's not just a matter of talking, but of agreeing who does what," Kuleba said.

The Minister also stressed that Erdogan and Guterres sincerely empathize and want to solve problems.

"No one has ever bent us to make concessions in favor of Russia. If some 'treason' spreads again in social networks, I want to say right away that there was no such thing," Kuleba said.

He added that Zelensky and Erdogan talked at length, much more than was intended.

