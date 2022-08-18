In evening of August 18, warehouse with ammunition caught fire in Belgorod region of Russia, - social networks. VIDEO

In the evening of August 17, there were explosions at a munitions depot in the Belgorod region of Russia.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated in Telegram by Oleksiy Honcharenko.

"It's burning again in the Belgorod region. An ammunition warehouse is on fire," he stressed.

In turn, Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of Russia's Belgorod Region, released information that an ammunition depot was on fire near the village of Timonovo, Valuy urban district.

He wrote that according to the latest data, there were no victims or casualties, and the head of the district was taking residents of the villages of Timonovo and Solote to a safe distance. Operational services are working at the site, the cause of the fire is established