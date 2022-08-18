Explosions were heard in occupied Kerch in evening of August 18. VIDEO
Two explosions were heard in occupied Kerch in the Crimea on the evening of August 18.
According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by social networks.
In Kerch, eyewitnesses report two explosions.
"Good evening. What kind of explosion was. Our door fluttered, very scary!!!", wrote a local resident.
As the advisor to the head of Crimea Kryuchkov said, air defense systems worked, there is no danger to the city and the bridge, according to him.
