Rashists twice shelled Chernihiv region with mortars and MLRS, - OC "North"

As of 21:00 on August 18, Russian troops shelled the territory of Chernihiv region twice.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to оperational command "North".

"Around 8:00 a.m., three explosions were recorded in the area of the settlement of Semenivska Territorial Community, the fire was probably from a 120 mm mortar.

From 2:00 p.m., the second shelling of the Novgorod-Siversky district continued for an hour. 19 explosions were recorded, probably from rocket salvo systems," the report said.

No information was received about losses among the local population or damage to civil infrastructure.

The shelling took place from the territory of the Russian settlements of Lomakivka and Sluchevsky, respectively.

It is also noted that no enemy shelling of the area of responsibility in Sumy region was recorded.