No obstacles for IAEA mission to visit Zaporizhzhia NPP through Ukrainian territory - Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated that there are no obstacles for the IAEA mission to visit the Zaporizhzhia NPP through the territory of Ukraine.

"There are no objective obstacles for the IAEA mission not to get to Zaporizhzhia NPP. Today we discussed with Mr. Guterres the parameters of this mission and the fact that it can very quickly and safely get to the plant legally through the free territory of our state. And only in such a way,- he said in video appeal, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"The nuclear blackmailer definitely cannot be a 'transporter' of any mission. Russia must immediately and unconditionally allow the IAEA representatives to enter the plant, and likewise immediately and unconditionally withdraw its troops from the territory of the plant.

The world has the power to provide this," he said, adding that "if it does not, it means that the whole package of international documents on nuclear and radiation safety may be thrown away. Russia is destroying this international order."

According to Zelensky, he also called on the UN Secretary General to use all UN capabilities to ensure that Russia complies with all norms of international law with regard to prisoners of war.

