News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
Reports of terrorist attack at Zaporizhzhia NPP cause concern in U.S., - State Department

Previously publicized information about a possible terrorist attack at the Zaporizhzhia NPP on August 19 is causing concern in the United States.

This was stated by the official representative of the US State Department, Ned Price, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

Price said the report of a possible fake-flag Russian operation tomorrow at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is "cause for concern."

"This is something we watch very carefully when it comes to nuclear power plants," Ned Price said.

