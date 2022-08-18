Explosions are heard at military airfield "Belbek" in occupied Crimea - mass media

Near Sevastopol in occupied Crimea in the evening of August 18, explosions were heard at the military airfield "Belbek".

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Crimea.Realities.

"Explosions were heard at the Belbek military airfield near Sevastopol," a local telegram channel reported.

The first explosion in Sevastopol was heard at 22:00, the second at 22:35.

Several residents of Sevastopol and the Bakhchisarai district located near the city told about "the sounds of explosions and shooting." They all live a few kilometers from the military airfield "Belbek".

The sounds of explosions at the airfield are also reported in the social network "VKontakte".

There is no official information from the Russian authorities about the explosions yet.

