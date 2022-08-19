We call for IAEA access to Zaporizhzhia NPP - U.S. State Department

The representative of the US State Department, Ned Price, called on Thursday to provide the IAEA with access to the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

"The IAEA should get access to the Zaporizhzhia NPP as soon as possible," said Price, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Іnterfax-Ukraine.

He added that the U.S. is very concerned about the situation around the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Last week, IAEA head Rafael Grossi called on Russia and Ukraine to allow the agency's mission to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant as soon as possible and also announced his readiness to lead it.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that there were no obstacles for the IAEA mission to visit the Zaporizhzhia NPP through Ukrainian territory.

