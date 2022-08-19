United States is going to provide military aid to Ukraine in amount of 800 million dollars, - Reuters

According to Reuters, the Biden administration is preparing to allocate about $800 million in additional military aid to Ukraine and may announce it as early as August 19.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to Hromadske.

Biden is authorizing the aid, using his presidential authority to cut, the sources said. It allows the US president to approve the transfer of surplus weapons from the US stockpile.

At the same time, according to the agency, the allocation of aid may be announced next week, and the price of weapons packages may change by then.

Read more: Kuleba and Blinken coordinate further supplies of Western weapons to Ukraine