In southern direction, AFU destroyed 73 invaders, enemy equipment and ammunition depots, - OC "South"

In the South, the Air Force of Ukraine struck an enemy concentration.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Operational Command "South".

"During the day, our units carried out offensive operations twice with the aim of capturing new settlements. During one of the attacks, we met with two airborne assault units," the message states.

In the course of the counter-attack, the enemy was hit by fire, and as a result of which he was forced to withdraw to his original positions with the loss of tanks, armored vehicles, and personnel. The exchange fund replenished with two captured occupiers.

In response, the enemy tried to carry out an attempt to attack the mechanized detachment in the direction of Oleksandrivka - Stanislav. There was no success. Left with losses.

7 times the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions and settlements along the contact line by air. No losses on the part of the Ukrainians.

In the afternoon, the Mykolaiv region was struck by the "Smerch" rocket salvo system. In Galitsynovo, several residential buildings were damaged, the building of the fire station was destroyed, a fire engine was destroyed, and a civilian was injured. In Mykolaiv itself, the facilities of the port infrastructure were once again attacked. Without human losses.

Air forces of the AFU carried out 4 strikes on the accumulation of enemy manpower, weapons, and equipment in the Bashtan and Beryslav districts.

Ukrainian missile and artillery units completed more than 200 firing missions.

Including the destruction of the enemy's plans to repair and continue to use the Kakhovka Bridge.

So far, the confirmed losses of the enemy are 73 invaders, 3 tanks, 4 launchers and 1 radar station for the S-300 air defense system, 5 units of armored vehicles and vehicles, and 1 more ammunition depot. The final losses of the enemy are being investigated.