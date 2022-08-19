In morning, occupiers shelled Kyiv, Osnovyansky and Nemyshlyansky districts of Kharkiv, there are casualties, - Terekhov
Explosions rang out in Kharkiv in the morning.
As Censor.NET informs, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced this on Telegram.
"At 05:44 a.m. shelling of Kharkiv. Kyiv, Osnov'yansky, and Nemyshlyansky districts of the city are under attack.
In one case, we hit a residential building, previously one person was injured. There is also a flight over the infrastructure facility. There is a fire," he wrote.
