In morning, occupiers shelled Kyiv, Osnovyansky and Nemyshlyansky districts of Kharkiv, there are casualties, - Terekhov

Explosions rang out in Kharkiv in the morning.

As Censor.NET informs, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced this on Telegram.

"At 05:44 a.m. shelling of Kharkiv. Kyiv, Osnov'yansky, and Nemyshlyansky districts of the city are under attack.

In one case, we hit a residential building, previously one person was injured. There is also a flight over the infrastructure facility. There is a fire," he wrote.

