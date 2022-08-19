During day, Russian invaders killed 5 residents of Donetsk region, - Krylenko. INFOGRAPHICS
On August 18, the Russians killed 5 civilians of the Donetsk region.
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko.
"On August 18, the Russians killed 5 civilians of the Donetsk region: 2 in Avdiivka, 1 in Druzhba, 1 in Zelenopillia, and 1 in Pervomaiske. Another 10 people were injured," the report states.
Currently, it is impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.
