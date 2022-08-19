ENG
During day, Russian invaders killed 5 residents of Donetsk region, - Krylenko. INFOGRAPHICS

On August 18, the Russians killed 5 civilians of the Donetsk region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

"On August 18, the Russians killed 5 civilians of the Donetsk region: 2 in Avdiivka, 1 in Druzhba, 1 in Zelenopillia, and 1 in Pervomaiske. Another 10 people were injured," the report states.

Currently, it is impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.

