Rashists attacked Kharkiv with 5 rockets. Building of higher education institution was destroyed. Woman died - Synehubov

This morning, the enemy again insidiously fired at the civilian population of Kharkiv. Around 06:00 a.m., at least 5 rocket strikes were recorded in Kyiv, Nemyshlyansky, and Osnovyansky districts of the city. Shelling of settlements in the region continues.

As reported by Censor.NET, the head of Kharkiv RMA Oleh Synehubov reported this.

"In the Kyiv district, the building of one of the higher education institutions was destroyed, in Osnovyansky - the building of a civilian enterprise, in Nemyshlyansky - rockets hit 2 private houses. As of now, we know about 1 dead woman, she was a security guard at the educational institution. At the site of the hits, emergency services are working. Information about the victims and the scale of the destruction is being clarified," the message states.

It is noted that during the day the Russian occupiers continued to fire artillery at populated areas of the Chuhuiiv, Kharkiv, and Bohoduhiv districts of the region.

"Residential buildings and farm buildings were damaged, grass and wheat in the field burned. In Zolochiv, fires broke out in the premises of the club, the library, and in the fields. A 68-year-old man was injured in Pechenihy, the Chuguiiv district," Synehubov adds.

Active fighting continues on the contact line. The enemy is shelling the positions of our defenders from tanks, jet and barrel artillery, using airplanes and helicopters.

"In the Izium area, the enemy tried to advance in the direction of Barabashivka - Karnaukhivka, Sulyhivka - Dibrivne, Sulyhivka - Nova Dmytrivka. Everywhere our defenders are holding their positions and inflicting significant losses on the enemy," RMA reported.