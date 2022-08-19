362 children died in Ukraine due to aggression of Russian Federation, more than 716 were injured, - Prosecutor General’s Office

As of the morning of August 19, 2022, more than 1,078 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. According to the official information of the juvenile prosecutors, 362 children died and more than 716 were injured of various degrees of severity.

This was reported in the Prosecutor General's Office, Censor.NET informs.

These numbers are not final, as work is ongoing to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

"The most affected children were in the Donetsk region - 376, Kharkiv region - 202, Kyiv region - 116, Chernihiv region - 68, Luhansk region - 61, Mykolaiv region - 60, Kherson region - 55, Zaporizhzhia region - 40.

It became known that on August 17, as a result of an enemy projectile hitting a residential building in Kharkiv, a 13-year-old boy was killed, and two more children aged 12 and 13 were injured," the report states.

Read more: 361 children died in Ukraine due to aggression of Russian Federation, more than 712 were injured, - Prosecutor General’s Office

As a result of bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation, 2,328 educational institutions were damaged and 289 of them were completely destroyed.