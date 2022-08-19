Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 44,700 people, 234 planes, 197 helicopters, 1,899 tanks and 4,195 armored vehicles

The Russian occupants, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of August 19, the loss of enemy personnel is approximately 44,700.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02 to 19/08 are approximately:

personnel – 44,700 (+400) people were liquidated,

tanks – 1,899 (+10) units,

armored combat vehicles – 4195 (+16) units,

artillery systems – 1016 (+6) units,

MLRS – 266 (+1) units,

air defense equipment – 141 (+5) units,

planes – 234 units,

helicopters – 197 units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 795 (+2),

cruise missiles - 190,

ships/boats – 15 units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks – 3130 (+69) units,

special equipment - 94 (+1) units.

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Donetsk direction," the General Staff noted.

