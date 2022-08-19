Border guards destroyed Russian saboteurs in Donetsk region: Russians tried to cross river, but failed to swim

Ukrainian defenders destroyed Russian saboteurs in the Donetsk region, another enemy was wounded.

This was reported by the press service of the SBSU, Censor.NET informs.

"Border guards noticed a group of invaders on Siversky Donets. They took off all their uniforms and equipment to cross the river more conveniently. The crossing failed: two enemies were destroyed, one was wounded. The rest of the members of the SRG fled," the report says.

