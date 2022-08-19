ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9359 visitors online
News War
6 822 18

Border guards destroyed Russian saboteurs in Donetsk region: Russians tried to cross river, but failed to swim

війна

Ukrainian defenders destroyed Russian saboteurs in the Donetsk region, another enemy was wounded.

This was reported by the press service of the SBSU, Censor.NET informs.

"Border guards noticed a group of invaders on Siversky Donets. They took off all their uniforms and equipment to cross the river more conveniently. The crossing failed: two enemies were destroyed, one was wounded. The rest of the members of the SRG fled," the report says.

Read more: Russian army shelled Sumy and Chernihiv regions. 150 arrivals were recorded, - SBSU

Author: 

State Border Patrol (1285) elimination (5863) Donetsk region (4548) act of subversion (89)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 