Number of victims of Russian missile attacks on Kharkiv on August 17-18 has increased to 19 people, - Police

In Kharkiv, the rubble of hostels destroyed by Russian missile strikes in the Sloboda and Saltiv districts of the city continues to be dismantled.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, this was stated by the head of the National Police Department in the Kharkiv region, Volodymyr Tymoshko.

"The removal of debris in the Sloboda district continues, we can assume that there are two more people under the rubble... (Search operation in the Saltiv district. - Ed.) we also believe that most likely there are no people there," he said.

According to him, there are currently 15 dead and 20 wounded in a dormitory in Saltiv district and 4 (including one child) dead and 22 wounded in Slobidsky District. Thus, the total number of people killed as a result of rocket attacks by Russian occupying forces on two dormitories on the evening of August 17 and the morning of August 18 increased from 17 to 19 people.

