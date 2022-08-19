Rashists plan to hold show "court" over captured defenders of "Azovstal" on August 24, - Defence Intelligence

In order to "legitimize" the "court", the Rashists prepare specially trained "witnesses" and bring in representatives of the Rashist "media".

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the data of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense.

"On the Independence Day of Ukraine, the occupiers plan to hold a demonstration "court" of the captured defenders of "Azovstal" in the temporarily occupied Mariupol. For this purpose, the surviving premises of the Mariupol Chamber Philharmonic are being urgently converted. On the stage of the philharmonic, iron cages are being installed, in which the Ukrainian Defenders will be kept. Also, several new temporary buildings are being built next to the premises," the message states.

It is noted that in order to "legitimize" this action, the occupiers are preparing specially trained "witnesses" and bringing in representatives of the racist "media".

"According to one of the possible scenarios of the Rashists, they can deliver a pinpoint missile attack on the premises. If such a scenario is implemented, the Rashists will try to traditionally shift the blame for the committed crime to Ukraine," the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense emphasized.

