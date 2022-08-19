Ukraine and Great Britain renewed agreement on political cooperation, free trade and strategic partnership

Ukraine and Great Britain updated the Agreement on political cooperation, free trade, and strategic partnership, and approved the simplification of access to the public procurement market.

As reported by Censor.NET, the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine reports this.

"The First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine - the Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyridenko and the Ambassador of Great Britain to Ukraine Melinda Simmons signed the second addendum to the Agreement on Political Cooperation, Free Trade and Strategic Partnership between Ukraine and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. The document approves the simplification of mutual access to the public procurement market," said in a statement.

In particular, the purchase thresholds were updated and the currency used for their calculation was changed from the euro to special drawing rights(IMF). In addition, regulations on the mutual application of public procurement in the provision of medical services will be streamlined.

It is noted that Ukraine and Great Britain plan to further develop the contractual and legal framework that will promote bilateral trade and strengthen ties between Ukrainian and British businesses.

