Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania called on EU countries to suspend validity of already issued long-term visas for Russians until end of war in Ukraine

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, Gabrielus Landsbergis, called on EU countries to cancel the long-term Schengen visas issued by EU countries to Russians, at least until the end of the war in Ukraine.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to "European Truth", the head of the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry wrote about this in a column for Politico.

Landsbergis noted that those EU members who continue to issue tourist visas to Russians not only ignore all the atrocities committed by Russia against Ukrainians but actually invite Russian tourists to the Baltic states.

As air travel from Russia to Europe is now very limited, the Baltic States have become a major transit point for those traveling to Europe from Russia and Belarus. Many Russian tourists in Lithuanian resorts entered the country on visas of other EU members.

"Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania do not want to receive guests from Russia, which mostly supports Putin's war - at least until the final victory of Ukraine. And this contradiction could later lead to a split between countries that continue to issue tourist visas and those that have already stopped doing so ", the minister emphasized.

He noted that Russians have already been issued a large number of multiple-entry visas valid for three years or more. This means that even without the issuance of new visas, a significant number of tourists will still be given the opportunity to enjoy the European lifestyle, which, according to the authorities of Russia and Belarus, should be despised and even fought against.

"We must find a joint and effective solution to make the visa ban as effective as possible. And it must include a clear no to Russian and Belarusian tourists, effective immediately; the revocation of already issued long-term multiple-entry visas at least until the end of the war; and a permanent reception of those seeking asylum, not European rest," said Landsbergis.

Also recall, that the ministers of foreign affairs of the European Union will discuss visa restrictions for Russians against the background of the war in Ukraine at a meeting on August 31.

Since August 18, Estonia has stopped allowing Russian citizens with Schengen visas issued by the country.

Earlier, Finland decided to reduce the issuance of visas to Russians by 90% from September.