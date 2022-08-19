Step-by-step demilitarization and subsequent de-occupation of Crimea is matter of agenda, - Danilov
Crimean collaborators and traitors can mitigate the court sentence if they provide information about Russian military facilities on the territory of the occupied peninsula.
Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the NSDC, reports this on Twitter, Censor.NET informs.
"Crimea is a sovereign territory of Ukraine. The agenda item is the step-by-step demilitarization of the peninsula with its subsequent de-occupation," he emphasized.
The NSDC secretary added that Crimean collaborators and traitors could mitigate the court sentence by providing valuable information to the Defense Forces about Russian military facilities and equipment on the territory of the occupied peninsula.
