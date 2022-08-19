Marines eliminated 16 invaders and destroyed 1 enemy self-propelled howitzer, - Navy of AFU

On August 18, servicemen of the military units and marine units of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as part of the groups steadfastly and courageously resisted the Russian invaders on the fortified areas of the front.

So, in the Donetsk direction, the marines destroyed 6 men of the enemy's manpower.

"Our artillery units struck a concentration of personnel and equipment of the occupiers, as a result of which 10 invaders were killed and wounded, 1 MSTA-S self-propelled howitzer was destroyed. The final losses of the enemy are being specified," the Navy added.