Yanukovych was in Belarus in March and was preparing to return to Ukraine after occupying Kyiv - The Washington Post

The FSB prepared two puppet governments ahead of a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine in case Kyiv was seized.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by The Washington Post.

According to the newspaper, the FSB cooperated closely with the collaborators, among whom the leading role was played by former presidential fugitive Viktor Yanukovych and Putin's crony Viktor Medvedchuk, who is suspected of treason.

The Washington Post writes that Yanukovych led a group that gathered in Belarus in early March to probably try to regain power in Kyiv. The second group, which included former members of the Party of Regions, gathered in the temporarily occupied south of Ukraine.

