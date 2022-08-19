Lukashenko says he is not planning attack, and Belarus will not bomb Ukraine: "There is no desire".

The self-proclaimed "president" of Belarus, Oleksandr Lukashenko, does not want Belarusian citizens to fight against Ukraine.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to BELTА.

He said that Belarus has allegedly "become a refuge for thousands of Ukrainians who are now receiving Belarusian citizenship".

"Do not think that I am planning any attack here, that we will bomb Ukraine from the territory of Belarus, and so on. I have no desire for your and my children to go to war. What for? We must calm down. No Ukraine is at war today. The entire NATO bloc and America are at war with Russia today, first of all," stressed the Belarusian dictator.

According to Lukashenko, Europe would have stopped this war long ago if "the U.S. had not continued with the help of Poland".

