More than 21 thousand Ukrainians left temporarily occupied territories in ten days - Vereshchuk

Over 21,000 Ukrainians left the temporarily occupied territories in ten days,

As reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Іnterfax-Ukraine,

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk informed about this.

"More than 21,000 people were evacuated from the temporarily uncontrolled territories of Kherson region, Kharkiv region, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Luhansk regions and Crimean Autonomous Republic. Almost every third of them is a child," the report says.

In particular, more than 8,000 citizens were evacuated from the Kherson region, and more than 9,000 from the Zaporizhzhia region.

See more: Over past day, 601 people were evacuated in Donetsk region, - SES. PHOTOS