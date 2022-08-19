ENG
News War
Russian base near occupied Alchevsk destroyed, including 100 pieces of equipment and about 50 Rashists - Haidai

A repair base of the Russian occupants was destroyed in the Slavyanoserbsk district of Luhansk Region, most of which was seized by Russian troops in 2014.

This was stated in Facebook by the Head of Luhansk regional military administration, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Something they have all the time, either clap or rocks from the sky. We have already talked about Lysychansk - there was some reckless smoking there. And recently in Slavyanoserbsky district in the village of Lotikivka stones flew from the sky quite powerfully," he said.

According to Haidai, in the village of Lotikovo there was a repair base of the occupants and the "stones from the sky" destroyed about 100 pieces of equipment and about 50 occupants.

