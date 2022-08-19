Russian occupants carried out offensive in areas of Opytne, Pisky and Mayorsk, but had no success, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 18:00 on August 19.

The message notes: "The one hundred and seventy-seventh day of the heroic opposition of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion continues.

Air and missile strikes by Russian occupants against civilian objects on the territory of Ukraine continue unabated.

No signs of the creation of offensive groups have been detected in the Volyn and Polissya directions. The air force and air defense units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus are noted to be conducting training exercises. The threat of enemy missile and air strikes from the territory and airspace of this country remains.

On the Siverskyi direction, the enemy shelled civil and military infrastructure in the areas of Pushkari settlements in Chernihiv region and Myropyllya and Pavlivka in Sumy region.

In the Kharkiv direction, Russian killers carried out fire damage from barrel and rocket artillery of civilian infrastructure in the areas of Kharkiv, Protopopivka, Petrivka, Slatine, Velyki Prohody, Korobochkine, Milova and Husarivka settlements. Airstrikes were carried out near Stary Saltov and Yavirskyi. The enemy maintains a high intensity of UAV reconnaissance.

The occupiers tried to improve their tactical position near Pytomnik, were repulsed and retreated. They carried out remote demining of the terrain in the districts of Stary and Verkhnyi Saltov.

In the Slavyansk direction, the enemy carried out fire damage from tanks, barrel and rocket artillery near Dibrivny, Virnopill, Chepil and Bogorodychny.

In the areas of Karnaukhivka, Dibrivne, Virnopillya and Dolyna settlements, the enemy made attempts to break through the defenses of our troops. Suffered losses and ran away in disgrace.

In the Kramatorsk direction, enemy shelling was recorded near Siversk, Hryhorivka, Berestovo, and Ivano-Daryivka.

The invaders tried to advance near Vyimka and Ivano-Daryivka with offensive and assault actions, were strongly repulsed and retreated.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy fired from tanks, barrel and jet artillery in the areas of the settlements of Svitle, Soledar, Berestov, Vershina, Bilogorivka, Zalizne, and Yakovlivka. Used aviation for strikes near Soledar and Yakovlivka.

He led offensive and assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Bakhmut, Soledar, Kodema, Bakhmutske and Zaitseve, had no success, left.

In the Avdiiv region, the areas of Novoukrayinka, Krasnohorivka, Vodyane, Maryinka, Shevchenko, Lastochkine, Avdiivka and Opytne settlements were affected by fire. The enemy carried out airstrikes near Maryinka, Novoselivka Druga and Nevelskyi. He led an offensive in the districts of the settlements of Opytne, Pisky and Mayorsk, had no success, withdrew.

On the Novopavlivsk direction, shelling was recorded near Velika Novosilka, Pavlivka, Novomykhailivka, and Zolota Niva. The enemy launched airstrikes near Pavlivka and Novomykhailivka. Near the latter, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to improve the tactical position, suffered losses and retreated.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy shelled the areas of Samiilivka, Gulyaipole, Preobrazhenka, Mala Tokmachka, Poltavka, Novosilka, Temyrivka, Zaliznychne, and Novoandriivka settlements with barrel and jet artillery and tanks. He carried out airstrikes near Shcherbaki, Dorozhnyanka and Novosilka. Conducted active reconnaissance of the positions of our anti-aircraft troops.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy concentrated its efforts on preventing the advance of our troops and replenishing losses. He continued shelling from tanks and artillery of various types along the entire contact line. He carried out airstrikes near Mykolaivskyi, Novy Zhittya, Pervomaiskyi, Bila Krynytsia, and Lozove.

Assaulted our defense near the village of Kyrovo and attempted to break through it. With the results of the shelling suffered losses and chaotically retreated. In order to conduct aerial reconnaissance actively used UAVs.

In the Black Sea and Sea of Azov, the enemy's ship group continues to support the actions of the ground group of troops, blocking civilian navigation in the northwestern part of the Black Sea and defeating facilities and infrastructure elements deep in Ukrainian territory.

