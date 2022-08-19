USA announces new military aid to Ukraine in amount of $775 million - ammunition for HIMARS, 16 howitzers, 15 drones will arrive

USA announces new military aid to Ukraine in the amount of $775 million - ammunition for HIMARS, 16 howitzers, 15 drones will arrive

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by RBC-Ukraine.

Yes, this package will include:

- ammunition for HIMARS MLRS

- 16 105mm howitzers and 36,000 rounds of ammunition

- 15 Sky Eagle drones - these are reconnaissance drones specifically designed for the Navy.

- HARM missiles to counteract radar

- TOW anti-tank systems

- 1,000 Javelin.

