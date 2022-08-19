ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9694 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
12 209 69

USA announces new military aid to Ukraine in amount of $775 million - ammunition for HIMARS, 16 howitzers, 15 drones will arrive

сша,допомога,боєприпаси

USA announces new military aid to Ukraine in the amount of $775 million - ammunition for HIMARS, 16 howitzers, 15 drones will arrive

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by RBC-Ukraine.

Yes, this package will include:

- ammunition for HIMARS MLRS

- 16 105mm howitzers and 36,000 rounds of ammunition

- 15 Sky Eagle drones - these are reconnaissance drones specifically designed for the Navy.

- HARM missiles to counteract radar

- TOW anti-tank systems

- 1,000 Javelin.

Read more: United States is going to provide military aid to Ukraine in amount of 800 million dollars, - Reuters

Author: 

aid (2533) USA (6120)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 