USA announces new military aid to Ukraine in amount of $775 million - ammunition for HIMARS, 16 howitzers, 15 drones will arrive
According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by RBC-Ukraine.
Yes, this package will include:
- ammunition for HIMARS MLRS
- 16 105mm howitzers and 36,000 rounds of ammunition
- 15 Sky Eagle drones - these are reconnaissance drones specifically designed for the Navy.
- HARM missiles to counteract radar
- TOW anti-tank systems
- 1,000 Javelin.
