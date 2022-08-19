Troops of Russian Federation placed weapons near reactor at ZNPP, - Canadian intelligence

Russian military equipment is located near the reactor of Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe.

This was reported by the intelligence department of the Armed Forces of Canada, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Russia has placed military equipment inside the perimeter of the ZNPP, including near the reactor buildings and other important infrastructure facilities," the report said.

It is noted that Ukrainian employees of the ZNPP continue to support the operation of the nuclear plant under the direct supervision of armed Russian military personnel, "which increases the risk of human error due to stress and interference with work."

"There would not be an increased risk to the safety of the operation of the nuclear power plant if it were not for the Russian invasion and occupation of the region," the Canadian Armed Forces emphasized.