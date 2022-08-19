In evening of August 19, 2 air defense shots were heard in occupied Yevpatoria
In the evening of August 19, 2 explosions rang out in temporarily occupied Yevpatoria - air defense was working
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on social networks.
Russian propagandists claim that the air defense system worked.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password