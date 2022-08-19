ENG
In evening of August 19, 2 air defense shots were heard in occupied Yevpatoria

In the evening of August 19, 2 explosions rang out in temporarily occupied Yevpatoria - air defense was working

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on social networks.

Russian propagandists claim that the air defense system worked.

