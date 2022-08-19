European Peace Fund has mobilized 2.5 billion euros for delivery of military equipment to Ukraine, - French Foreign Ministry

The European Peace Fund has mobilized 2.5 billion euros to finance the delivery of military equipment to Ukraine.

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of France, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Through the European Peace Fund, France and its partners from the European Union have also mobilized 2.5 billion euros to finance the delivery of military equipment," the statement said.

In addition, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs adds that France supports Ukraine, which has been subjected to aggression and defends its population and its sovereignty. It is about delivery of heavy equipment (such as Caesar guns and armored vehicles), supply of weapons and ammunition, training of Ukrainian specialists who maintain the transferred equipment.