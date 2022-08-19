It is necessary to introduce eighth package of sanctions and raise price of aggression for Russia, - Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia

Estonia will make an official proposal to the European Commission regarding the introduction of the eighth package of sanctions against the Russian Federation.

As Censor.NET informs about this with reference to the LIGA.

The head of the Foreign Ministry of Estonia, Urmas Reinsalu, said that it is extremely important to speed up the introduction of the next package of sanctions in order to "increase and strengthen restrictive measures against Russia, and systematically act to consistently raise the price of aggression for Russia."

Estonia insists that economic, energy and trade restrictions should be expanded as part of the eighth sanctions package, as well as the list of sanctioned individuals and legal entities. Estonia also emphasizes the need to extend sanctions to travel by citizens of the Russian Federation.

Reinsalu stressed that his department is working to reach a political consensus across the Schengen visa area to introduce additional sanctions against Russian citizens, as Estonia has done, and as a result "close the Schengen area to Russian citizens."

The previous package of sanctions against Russia, adopted by the European Union on July 20, included a ban on the export of gold and jewelry from Russia, the blocking of Sberbank's European assets, new export control measures and restrictions against more than 50 legal entities and individuals.