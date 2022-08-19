Russia shows complete disregard for security of Ukrainian nuclear facilities, - Pentagon

Russia has shown "complete disregard" for the safety of Ukrainian nuclear facilities and its actions around the plant are currently "the height of irresponsibility."

This was stated by a senior official of the US Ministry of Defense to journalists at a briefing, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrainian Pravda.

"This is a situation that the US government and the national security community are watching very, very closely. We are very concerned about military operations at or near any nuclear power facilities in Ukraine and very concerned about any reports of damage to Zaporizhzhia power lines in particular." said the official.

According to the Pentagon representative, the US expects that Russia will return full control of the nuclear power plant to Ukraine and fulfill the guarantees of the International Atomic Energy Agency, as well as provide access to the nuclear power plant.

"We have stated very clearly that fighting near a nuclear power plant is dangerous, irresponsible, and we want the militants and Russia to act with extreme caution and not take actions that could lead to a potential radioactive release," he added.