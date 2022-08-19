Russia needs gas pipelines in order to deliver problems to Europe, - Zelensky

"Nord Stream-1" and "Nord Stream-2" are needed by Russia in order to "supply problems to Europe"

As Censor.NET informs, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this in a video message.

"Russia needs these "flows" exclusively in order to supply Europe with problems, and not to help with gas. Now it is absolutely obvious. The longer the terrorist state will remain in the European and world energy markets, the longer there will be no stability in the market", he said.

"And the sooner everyone in Europe prepares their energy systems to exist without any supply of energy carriers from Russia, the sooner they will be able to calmly survive any winters," the president emphasized.

Read more: Switzerland can join EU agreement to reduce gas consumption by 15%, - mass media