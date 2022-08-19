ENG
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
Thank you to US president for this decision - Zelensky thanked Biden for another package of military aid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the US President for providing a new aid package.

As Censor.NET informs, he wrote about it on Twitter.

Zelensky noted: "I highly appreciate the provision of the next package of US military aid worth $775 million. Thank you to the US President for this decision! We have taken another important step to defeat the aggressor. Ukraine will be free!"

